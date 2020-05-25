America+prepares+to+obtain+US+Dollars+3+trillion+for+Coronavirus+expenses

The United States of America has decided to obtain US Dollars 3 trillion as a loan for Coronavirus control expenses as well as business loan relief including all relevant expenditure.

This loan is being obtained during the second quarter of this year by selling state treasury bonds to investors across the world.

It is of significance that this amount is five times the record sum obtained during a quarter in the face of the financial crisis in 2008.

Accordingly, the total debt of the United States of America exceed US Dollars 25 trillion.

The highest number of Coronavirus infected persons exceeding 1.2 million and more than 69,000 deaths are also reported from the USA.

During the past 24 hours, 1015 deaths have been reported from America and it is the least number of deaths to be reported during a period of one month.