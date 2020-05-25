A+micro-organism+which+prevents+Malaria+is+discovered

A team of British and Kenyan scientists had made this discovery and they say that through this there is a big possibility of eradicating Malaria from the entire world.

The disease of Malaria is spread due to mosquitoes stinging persons into whose bodies the parasite has entered.

The new micro-organism discovered by the scientists, it is said prevents hundred percent the Malaria parasite from entering mosquitoes.

This micro-organism which prevents Malaria live in the bodies of insects in areas close to the Victoria Lake in Kenya and scientists identify it as Microsporidia.

More than four hundred thousand persons across the world die of Malaria annually and a majority of them are children under the age of 5 years.