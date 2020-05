3,900 new Coronavirus infected patients and 195 deaths have been reported from India during the 24 hour period ending this morning.

This is the highest number of patients and deaths to be reported within a day, in India.

Accordingly, the total number of persons infected in India has increased to 46,433 and the number of deaths has exceeded 1,568.

12,727 infected persons have recovered in India and Indian Health Sectors said that the recovery rate is 27.4 percent.