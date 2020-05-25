සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Second Navy Soldier to recover leaves the hospital

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 13:54

Second+Navy+Soldier+to+recover+leaves+the+hospital

321 Navy personnel infected with the Coronavirus have been hospitalized and are being treated.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 31 of the 33 infected persons identified yesterday were members of the Navy. He also said that the other two were persons who had close contact with them and were from quarantine centers.

Together with the four Coronavirus infected persons identified today the number of persons hospitalized and receiving treatment under medical supervision is 553.

At the same time another member of the Navy who was being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital has recovered fully and left the hospital, the Navy Media Unit said.

Accordingly, the total number of persons who have recovered is 194.

46 persons who were in quarantine, in Wards 11 and 12 of the Welisara hospital under supervision of the Sri Lanka Air force were released today subsequent to completing their period of quarantine.

Attention has been focused on re-opening based on health protection methods, beauty salons and hair cutting salons which were closed temporarily.

It is said that the Ministry of Health has planned to issue guidelines in relevance to this.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health it was said that attention was focused on this at a discussion held yesterday between Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi and veterans in the field of beauty.

Meanwhile, a special flight of Sri Lankan Airlines left for London England from the Katunayake International Airport at dawn this morning to bring back a group of Sri Lankan students stranded there.

Flight UL 503 comprising of a staff of 8 left Sri Lanka at 12.51 am for Heathrow Airport in London.

At the same time an aircraft carrying cargo from London reached the Katunayake Airport at 3.05 am this morning.

The flight which left for London at dawn is scheduled to return to the island tomorrow morning. 

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.