An+antibody+which+could+control+the+Coronavirus+produced+in+a+laboratory

A single cell antibody which could control the Coronavirus has been created by scientists in a laboratory.

It has been revealed that this has an ability to inactivate the virus within cell tissues.

Anyhow, the scientists have said that this has to be tested first on animals and used in human experiments.

In this research report published yesterday it is mentioned that by giving this antibody singly or together with a combination of drugs, either the Coronavirus or other similar viruses could be controlled in the future.