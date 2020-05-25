The woman who died of coronavirus (9th death in SL) has been sick and staying at home for a month - (Video)

Reports say that the 9th person (female) who died of coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka, had been sick and remained in her house for about a month.

However, the woman was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital only two days ago as her condition deteriorated.



According to Chief Medical Officer of Colombo Ruwan Wijayamuni, she had been transferred to the IDH Hospital for further treatment after receiving confirmation that she was diagnosed with covid-19 virus.

She was pronounced dead this afternoon, while she was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after her condition got worse.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the deceased was a 52-year-old resident of Modera, Colombo 15.