Instructions to reopen Beauty Salons and Barber Salons (photos)

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 16:49

Instructions+to+reopen+Beauty+Salons+and+Barber+Salons+%28photos%29

 

Minister of Health and Indigenous Medicine Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that Beauty Salons and Hair Cutting Salons which were closed temporarily will be reopened according to health protection methods.

This was during a special discussion held yesterday (04) evening at the Ministry of Health under the patronage of the Minister together with the participation of veterans in the field of beauty.

The objective of this discussion was to identify practical problems and adding new facts to the guidelines containing rules and regulations to be drawn up by the Ministry of Health in connection with the field of Beauty Salons and reopening them.

Giving instructions the Minister of Health said that rules and regulations will be prepared by none other than the Ministry of Health for reopening.

It was mentioned further that only essential tasks including cutting of hair only should be carried out when providing daily services as determined by the Ministry of Health.

It was also informed that services should be provided with the proper space and in compliance with advice given by the Ministry of Health.

It was also said that a set of guidelines to be followed in relation to maintaining methodically services at Beauty Salons will be submitted by the Ministry of Health and that this work will be subject to observation by the office of the Medical Health Officer.

The Minister of Health expressed her views thus:

“A discussion was held with veterans in the field of Beauty today. Their request was that the government should provide its assistance to reopening these Salons and businesses. Permission was granted to do so by taking into consideration all these requests. They pointed out that even though the spread of this disease has increased in the world, the government and the health sectors have dedicated themselves and brought the infection to a controlled state in Sri Lanka. Although permission was granted, based on the requests of the veterans of the field of Beauty we request that they consider the country and provide services with responsibility. Make sure that clients who come to your Salons are provided with services, especially by maintaining social distancing and following health protection methods.”

Veterans of the field of Beauty who participated in this discussion, pointed out that even though the government decided to close Beauty Salons temporarily as a result of the Covid-19 virus, many people are carrying out their work privately.

It was pointed out that this was a very dangerous situation and it was mentioned that hair cutting in areas of estates was being carried out without complying with any health protection measures.

These veterans in the field of Beauty further said that the beauty field has been categorized as A, B and C and that about two hundred thousand persons depend on it for a livelihood. They also said they will ensure that all health protection methods are followed when providing services and that they were thankful to the Minister for having given them to attend a discussion and express and obtain their views. 





