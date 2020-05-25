Thundershowers+tonight+in+many+provinces

The Meteorology Department said that there is a high possibility of thundershowers being experienced in many areas of the island in the upcoming few days during evenings.

In a statement issued, the Department said that showers or thundershowers could occur tonight in the Western, Central, Northwestern, Southern, Uva and Northcentral provinces as well as in the Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Rainfall of more than 100mm is expected in the Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces as well as in certain places in the districts of Kalutara and Nuwara Eliya.