Certain persons are trying to influence the Elections Commission (video)

Former Member of Parliament Shehan Semasinghe said that certain persons are trying to influence the Elections Commission.
This comment was made during a media briefing held at the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party Office at Nelum Mawatha.
Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 18:21
