French doctors say that new evidence suggest the first known coronavirus patient in France was in December

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 19:46

There's new evidence that have surfaced that the new coronavirus may have been in Europe weeks earlier than was previously thought according to foreign media reports. Doctors at a Paris hospital in France say they've found evidence that a patient admitted in December was infected with Covid-19.

This patient was treated in a hospital near Paris on 27 December for suspected pneumonia has had actually had the coronavirus, his doctor has said. The patient, who has since recovered, said he had no idea where he caught the virus as he had not travelled abroad.

Foreign media reports suggest that If verified, this finding would show that the virus was already circulating in Europe at that time, way before the first known cases were diagnosed in France or Italy.

The French team of doctors looked at people admitted to the hospital with flu-like illness between December 2 and January 16 who were not ultimately diagnosed with influenza. They have tested frozen samples from those patients for coronavirus.

This means the virus may have arrived in Europe almost a month earlier than previously thought.

According to the team at Groupe Hospitalier Paris Seine in Saint-Denis, covid-19 was already spreading in France in late December 2019, a month before the official first cases in the country was reported.

They wrote these findings in a study published on Sunday in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents.

Two weeks ago, a post-mortem examination carried out in California revealed that the first coronavirus-related death in the USA was almost a month earlier than previously thought.

 
