Leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya and former Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa says that the 5,000-rupee allowance given to the low-income families in the face of the covid -19 pandemic is not sufficient at all.

He was speaking to the media in Colombo today.

Meanwhile, former parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage told a media briefing in Colombo today that members of a government that were unable to pay compensation during the Easter attack are accusing the present government of subsidies.