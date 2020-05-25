Worldwide, coronavirus infections increases to 3,664,513

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections have increased to 3,664,513.

Around the world 255,174 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 70,759 deaths.

Coronavirus causes a total of 52,758 deaths worldwide, with 12 lakh 6,013 cases being fully recovered after the virus was infected.

UK has recorded the highest death toll in Europe due to COVID-19 with 29,427 deaths, surpassing the total for Italy which is 29,315 deaths.

Meanwhile, scientists have developed a cellular antibody that can suppress the new corona virus in the laboratory. It has been shown that it can inactivate the virus in the cell tissue. However, scientists say that this should be tested first for animals and for human testing.Similar viruses could be suppressed in the future by administering this antibody alone or in combination with a drug, according to a research report published yesterday.Meanwhile, France is preparing to launch a mobile phone application to identify networks of coronavirus infections. The Minister of Digital Relations said that it is planning to implement it from the 2nd of next month.The Indian government is planning to deploy 64 aircrafts in the coming week to bring back 14,800 Indians stranded in various parts of the country. According to foreign reports, the program will start tomorrow.