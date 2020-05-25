Security guard in USA shot dead trying to prevent a young girl from entering a shop without a face mask (Video)

A security guard has prevented a young girl from entering the shop without a mask and has been killed by the young girl's mother, father and another person who got together.
Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 23:56
