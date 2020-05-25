Three+new+stamps+issued+on+behalf+of+the+Vesak+Festival

Three new stamps are to be issued under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees today in commemoration of Vesak Poya day which falls tomorrow.

The national Vesak festival is to be held at the Horana – Gonapola – Olaboduwa Rajamaha Vihara. The Vesak week commenced on Monday 4 May and will be effective until next Friday.

Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs Sunanda Kariyapperuma requested that with the objective of assisting in the Coronavirus control procedures, to engage in religious activities to commemorate Vesak this time, while remaining at home.