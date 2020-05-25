Army Commander reveals information about the soldier who collapsed at Dambulla (video)

The Army Commander revealed that the soldier who collapsed at the Dambulla Bus Stand recently and died was suffering from epileptic fits.
Expressing his views further the Army Commander said that the post-mortem examination is being conducted.
Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 9:46
