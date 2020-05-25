Health Sector warning - be vigilant about Dengue

Health Sectors warned that with the Southwest Monsoon becoming active, the spread of Dengue could increase in the future.

Director of the National Dengue Control Unit of the Ministry of Health Dr. Aruna Jayasekera said that since most people remain at home these days, they should be alert regarding the risk of Dengue.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that up to now, this year, 18,835 Dengue patients have been reported in the country.

The highest number of Dengue patients was reported in January and that is 11,595. During last month only 383 Dengue patients were reported.