Meteorology+Department+warns+fishing+and+naval+communities

The Meteorology Department said that the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increases in speeds of winds – up to 70 – 80 kilometers per hour in the above mentioned shallow and deep sea areas is high.

Fishing and naval communities are warned to be vigilant as a result.

At the same time, there is a possibility that showers or thundershowers could be experienced in many areas of the island during evenings in the upcoming days.

The Department also said that heavy rains of 75mm could occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva Provinces as well as in some places within the districts of Kalutara, Galle and Matara.