සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Schools which were closed in the Hubei Province in China, reopen

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 14:03

Schools+which+were+closed+in+the+Hubei+Province+in+China%2C+reopen

Schools in the Hubei Province of China where the Coronavirus originated, have reopened today. Schools which were closed for a period of 8 months as a result of the virus were opened thus but foreign media reported that there was a drop in numbers of students who attended the schools.

It is said that most of the students remained in their homes.

American President Donald Trump has decided to dissolve the Corona Control Task Force in the country with the intention of establishing a new Task Force, it has been revealed.

Participating in an observation tour of a factory producing face masks in the state of Arizona President Donald Trump had said that he decided to dissolve this force with the intention of carrying out the battle to control the Coronavirus in the country, in a fresh manner.

The number of persons infected in America is now 1,237,633. The number of deaths as a result is reported as 72,271.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth the Second of Britain has commended the procedure being carried out in Australia to control the Coronavirus outbreak.

She has said that control of the spread of the Coronavirus in Australia is at an extremely satisfactory level.

Queen Elizabeth the Second has commended the fact that Australia is not holding horse races despite the fact that there is an impact due to the Coronavirus in that country. This was reported on foreign media.

The Netherlands has worked towards discovering a new drug against the Coronavirus.

Doctors who carried out this research have said that this drug has an ability to destroy virus infected cells.

However, regarding giving this drug containing protein as an antibody has not yet been subject to clinical trials, foreign reports said.

As a result of the Coronavirus which has now spread across 212 countries in the world, the total number of infected persons worldwide is 3,728,047 and the number of deaths that occurred as a result is 258,361.

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.