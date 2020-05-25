Two (02) more patients recover from covid -19 : SL country total for recoveries increases to 215

Two more Coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered were discharged from hospital, the Ministry of Health said.

Accordingly, the total number of Coronavirus infected patients who have recovered is now 215.



Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-06| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 771

Recovered and discharged - 215

Active cases - 547

New Cases for the day - 00

Observation in Hospitals – 153



Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 29,378