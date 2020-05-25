The+historic+Olaboduwa+Sri+Jayawardenarama+Rajamaha+Vihara+premises+designated+as+a+sacred+area

The historic Olaboduwa Sri Jayawardenarama Rajamaha Vihara premises has been designated as a sacred area.

The Prime Minister’s office announced that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa awarded the Chief Incumbent of the temple Venerable Olaboduwe Dhammika thero the post of Chief Adhikarana Sanghanayake of Colombo and Kalutara districts in the Western Province together with the respected title Sadhdharmakeerthi Sri Vinayacharya.

Today, the epistle in connection with the 2020 state Vesak Festival as well as the epistle declaring the premises of the historic Olaboduwa Sri Jayawardenarama Rajamaha Vihara as a sacred area were awarded at Temple Trees.

The Prime Minister’s office said that under development of sacred premises, the Olaboduwa Sri Jayawardenarama Rajamaha Vihara was declared a sacred area through Extraordinary Gazette Notification number 2174/3 of 05 May 2020.