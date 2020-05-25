Three Covid-19 reported cases yesterday have now been confirmed as Covid-19 negative - DG Health Services

Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that the Covid-19 patients identified yesterday from Rajagiriya, Kolonnawa and the matron at National Hospital have now been confirmed as Covid-19 negative.



Accordingly, the Director General of Health Services said that it has been decided to remove them from the list of infected persons.



Further tests conducted on the matron attached to the Colombo National Hospital and the two individuals of Bandaranayakepura in Rajagiriya and Salamulla in Kolonnawa have confirmed the three persons are negative of the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 29 persons of Bandaranayakepura in Rajagiriya were sent for quarantine after a coronavirus patient was discovered from the area yesterday. Health authorities stated that PCR tests were done on them and the area has been lockdown at this moment.

At the same time, another 28 persons who kept close contact with the coronavirus patient found from Salamulla in Kolonnawa yesterday were also sent to Punani quarantine center.

Dr. Eranda Narangoda attached to the IDH stated that 215 coronavirus patients including 4 navy personnel have recovered from the deadly virus. As of now, 547 patients are currently receiving treatment under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, the Navy Media Unit refuted reports that are circulating that the Navy has temporarily withdrawn from efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

In addition, 175 individuals completed their quarantine at the Iranamadu Sri Lanka Air force quarantine centre will leave the premises tomorrow morning.