4+petitions+filed+regarding+general+election+in+the+Supreme+Court

Three more fundamental rights petitions with regard to the General Election have been filed with the Supreme Court. Executive Director of Center for Policy Alternative, Dr. Pakyasothi Saravanamuttu has filed two petitions and the other one has been filed by 8 individuals including senior journalist Victor Ivon.

The petitioners request the Supreme Court to issue an order declaring that holding the General Election on June 20th is in violation to the Constitution and a Constitutional crisis has been emerged as the General election was not held in time.

A the same time, General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balavegaya, Ranjith Madduma Bandara has also filed a fundamental rights petition. Madduma Bandra has also requested the Supreme Court to declare, the gazette that has been issued with regard to the June 20th General Election null and void.

Earlier, another petition was filed citing that the holding of the General Election amid the spread of the coronavirus has violated the petitioner’s fundamental rights. The petitioner, Charitha Gunarathna, therefore, requested the Supreme Court to prevent the holding of the General election. Attorney Charitha Gunaratne is the son of former Governor Maithri Gunaratne.