'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Coronavirus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Meanwhile, several parallel programs including the disinfection of public places, continued today.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was conducted today in the districts of Gampaha and Kalutara.

Accordingly, the Wattala Magistrate's Court, Minuwangoda Court Complex and Mahara as well as Gampaha courts complex were disinfected.

In addition, the courts complex in Kalutara, Panadura, Horana and Matugama were also disinfected.

The National Disaster Management Center, which is the central place of coordinating relief in times of disaster, was also disinfected.

The Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya was also disinfected today under the disinfection program of the 'Hiru Sahana Yaatra' operation.