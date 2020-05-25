Not ready to accept the covid 19 pandemic as a punishment of nature - PM (Video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says he is not ready to accept the covid 19 pandemic as a punishment of nature.

The Prime Minister made this statement addressing the State Wesak Festival at Temple Trees this morning.

The State Vesak Festival was held at Temple Trees today under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Four special commemorative stamps were launched to mark the Vesak Full Moon Poya day under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Maha Sanga and a group of people were present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also inspected a display of new products designed to treat the coronavirus at the Gangarama temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo this afternoon.