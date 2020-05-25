Former MP Nalin Bandara talks about the illegal liquor incident in a house belonging to him (Video)

Local government politicians allege that there is a suspicion about a due investigation being conducted regarding the arrest of a suspect with illegal liquor from a house in the Kuliyapitiya area owned by former UNP Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara.

Meanwhile, at a news conference today, former parliamentarian Nalin Bandara said that there was an attempt to connect him to the incident.

A person has been arrested by the Kuliyapitiya Division of Anti-Corruption Unit on the 4th of this month for illegally producing liquor at a house belonging to former UNP Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara.

Police have also recorded a statement from the former MP regarding the incident last night.

Former parliamentarian Nalin Bandara expressed these views at a press conference held at the opposition leader's office today.



