Thursday 07 May: Covid-19, World situation report - Italy produces a vaccine against coronavirus

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 8:33

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 3,822,860 while 265,076 patients have died due to the virus infection. Meanwhile, 1,302,891 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,254,893 active patients around the world including 48,211 reported to be in critical condition.

Italy has for the first time developed a vaccine against the coronavirus. The vaccine was manufactured according to tests carried out using rats. Researchers say the vaccine has been successfully tested on humans.

Deaths continue to rise in the United States, with 2,520 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths was 74,791 and the total number of infections was 1,262,693.

In the United Kingdom, 649 coronavirus related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 30,076. The number of infected people in the country has now exceeded 200,000.

India have begun repatriation of nearly 15,000 Indians, trapped in 12 countries. According to Indian reports, 60 planes have been deployed for this purpose.

In the past twenty-four hours, 92 new corona related deaths have been reported in India. The number of infections increased to 52,987 with the dignosis of 3,587 new cases.

 

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,263,092
  • Spain                    253,682
  • Italy                      214,457
  • United Kingdom    201,101
  • France                  174,191
  • Germany              168,162
  • Russia                  165,929
  • Turkey                 131,744
  • Brazil                   126,611
  • Iran                     101,650

 

Global death count

Around the world 265,076 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 74,799 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         74,799
  • UK                           30,076
  • Italy                          29,684
  • Spain                       25,857 
  • France                     25,809      

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 07/05/2020.






