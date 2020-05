US President Donald Trump says the covid-19 pandemic is more severe than the devastation of Japan's bombing of Pearl Harbor in World War II.



He also said that the Coronavirus pandemic was worse than the September 11 attacks.



In a statement to the media, the US president said he would take stern action against China, which is responsible for the spread of the corona epidemic.



In response, Chinese authorities have said that it is useless to blame them, for the inability of the US to contorl the virus.