සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Vesak celebration with Prime Minister's grandson Nirvan (Video)

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 12:14

Vesak+celebration+with+Prime+Minister%27s+grandson+Nirvan+%28Video%29

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says that this year the Vesak celebrations should be celebrated with the aim of making Sri Lanka and the world free of the corona epidemic.

In his Facebook page, the Prime Minister said that Buddhists who have lived a virtuous life for over two thousand years have had the discipline of practicing Amisa Pooja and Prthipathi Pooja at home.

The post was accompanied by a video depicting the celebration of Vesak with family members.

The facebook posts is as follow;

"This year, we have been compelled to mark Vesak Poya Day in a situation where Sri Lanka and the entire world is in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the commitment, patience and equanimity with which the people of Sri Lanka have faced this exigency, we are now in a position of being able to overcome the crisis. Hence we must mark Vesak in a manner that would not bring about a reversal in the success gained in controlling the spread of Coronavirus.

As I understand it, curfews and health regulations do not constitute a bar to the observance of the dhamma. Buddhists who are heirs to a two thousand year old lifestyle steeped in the dhamma have the fortitude to observe Vesak Poya Day in the confines of their homes. Buddhists have been accustomed to illuminating and decorating their homes during Vesak. Even the present situation in the country and the world is not a bar to eschewing wrongdoing and the earning of merit.

In the midst of this crisis, the teachings of the Buddha should be our guide. This crisis has brought home to the world, the realisation of the impermanence of things and life itself. The way in which this crisis can be overcome is by being disciplined in thought, deed and speech. I believe that the fortitude of the Buddhists is one key factor that has enabled us to keep this pandemic under control. Hence during Vesak this year, we should resolve to be disciplined in thought deed and speech, to cultivate equanimity and to look upon all beings and the world with Metta while seeking refuge in the Triple Gem"



Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.