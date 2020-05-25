Multi-day trawlers and the Beruwela fisheries harbour disinfected today (Photos)

Nearly 100 multi-day trawlers anchored at the Beruwala Fisheries Harbor and the Fisheries Harbour were disinfected today.This was carried out by the officers of the Katukurunda STF camp.The Beruwala Fisheries Harbour Manager stated that this is the first disinfection of vessels which have been anchored in a fishing harbour in Sri Lanka.Although the coronavirus infection was found in the Beruwala area, the harbours of Beruwala remained open during the curfew.However, since the services are stopped for the Vesak Poya day they have disinfected the port premises today.Our correspondent said that the STF personnel who participated in the raid were also disinfected.