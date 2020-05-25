Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 804

Seven (07) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 804 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Six of the seven infected persons identified today are Navy personnel. The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the other infected was a 13 month old infant of a Navy couple who are infected with the coronavirus at the Welisara Navy camp.



The Director General of Health Services stated that the couple's eldest child was also infected yesterday.



Yesterday, 29 people were diagnosed with covid-19 infection and 24 out of 29 were Navy personnel while the other 05 were close associates of them.



17 more Covid-19 positive patients completely recovered and were discharged from hospital today, bringing the total recoveries to 232:

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-07| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 804

Recovered and discharged - 232

Active cases - 563

New Cases for the day - 07

Observation in Hospitals – 134

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 30,525

Date New patients

since 20/4 PCR tests

conducted 06-May 07* Tbc* 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated