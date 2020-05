The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that a 13 month old infant of an covid-19, infected Navy couple at the Welisara Navy camp, was also diagnosed with covid-19 infection today.



The Director General of Health Services stated that the couple's eldest child was also identified as infected yesterday.



Six of the other seven infected persons identified today are Navy personnel.



Yesterday, 29 people were diagnosed with covid-19 infection and 24 out of 29 were Navy personnel while the other 05 were close associates of them.