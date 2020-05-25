සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The ‘Hiru Seela Paramithawa’ from Kataragama (Video)

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 22:09

The ‘Hiru Seela Paramithawa’ program was in operation since early morning for all those who were united with Hiru to commemorate the Great ‘Sambuddha Themagula’ while all the Buddhists in the country and the world are in a state of fear.

It was centered around the historic Kataragama Kiri Vehera sacred area. Enriched with Dhamma sermons and Dhamma Discussions, the ‘Hiru Seela Paramithawa’ ended with a ceremonial offering of ‘Adhistana Pooja’ for the benefit of all the people in the world.

Even though people could not gather physically together unlike in previous Vesak poya days, the Hiru Media Network, under the guidance of the Chairman of the Hiru Media Network, Rayynor Silva, made it possible for the people to celebrate the occasion of the Great Sambuddha Themagula.

The ‘Hiru Seela Paramithawa’ program was broadcast simultaneously from Hiru TV and Hiru FM from morning.

Accordingly, the ‘Phewas Samadan‘ was held at 5.30 am today and was conducted by the Chief Incumbent of the Kataragama - Kirivehera Raja Maha Viharaya, Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero, Chief Sanghanayake of Ruhunu Magampattuwe.

Pitigala Dhamma Vinitha Thero delivered a Dhamma sermon at 7.30 am and the live Dhamma discussion was held from 9.00 am on the timely theme of ‘Arogya Paramalabha’. Medirigiriya Siddhartha Thero, lecturer of the University of Peradeniya and Senaratne Kariyawasam attended the discussion.

The ‘Ughasana’ poetical Dhamma sermon on the ‘Sambuddha Parinirvanaya’ was conducted by Ven. Massanne Vijitha Thero and Ven. Wadupola Wimaladassi Thero from 3.30 pm.

Many religious programs including Dhamma Sermons, Dhamma Discussions and other activities were organized throughout the day.

At 5.30 pm, a ‘Maha Adhistana Pooja’ was held to invoke blessings to the nation.

Meanwhile, the Sambuddha Buddha Pooja was held at the Waskaduwa Sri Subhuti Temple for the Hiru Uththama Dhathu Wandana Program.

This was by the Most Venerable Dr. Waskaduwe Mahindawansabhidhana Thero, the chief prelate of the Sri Sambuddha Sasanodaya Sangha Sabha of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile the online pandal is based on “Swarna Mayura” Jathaka story, and can be viewed from anywhere in the world by visiting www.hirufm.lk



