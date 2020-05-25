සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Experience the Online pandals and Virtual Vesak Zone - log into Hirufm.lk and Hirutv.lk (Video)

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 21:08

People all over the world will have the opportunity to witness the online pandal presented for the 8th time by Hiru TV and Hiru FM. 

The Online pandal is based on “Swarna Mayura” Jathaka story, and can be viewed from anywhere in the world by visiting www.hirufm.lk

The story of the “Swarna Mayura” Jathakaya, is that of Lord Buddha who was born as a golden coloured peacock and was spared from all epidemics and plagues by meditating.

In the meantime, you can access the ‘Hiru Buddha Rashmi’ Virtual Vesak Zone built at the Gangarama Viharaya by visiting www.hirutv.lk .

This is the first Virtual Vesak Zone in Sri Lanka, it contains Vesak Pandals, Vesak Lanterns and many Vesak creations.

Virtual Vesak Zone will be available from today till the 12th of this month.



