+A+special+flight+leaves+for+Australia+to+bring+back+stranded+Sri+Lankan+students+

A special flight belonging to Sri Lankan airlines, departed the country today in order to bring back Sri Lankan students in Australia.

It has been reported that the flight departed for Melbourne in order to bring students engaged in academic activities in the country.

Previously action was taken to bring back Sri Lankan students from England and Dubai.

Further, 3 Chinese flights carrying essential medical equipment is to arrive in the country today.

The Chinese embassy announced that 30,000 PCR tests, 15000 personal safety uniforms, and 30000 N95 face masks along with several other medical equipment is expected.