Mayor levels allegations against commissioner for not having Wesak decorations in the Matale city; Central governor also commences an investigation

Central Province Governor attorney-at-law Lalith U. Gamage has instructed that an investigation be held immediately against the Matale Municipal Council officials regarding not putting up Vesak decorations in the Matale town in view of the Vesak Poya Day.

According to complaints received from a number of sources the relevant authorities have been instructed to carry out an investigation regarding the matter.

Central Province Governor attorney-at-law Lalith U. Gamagey told our news team that it was regrettable that the Matale town, accommodating the Historical Matale Aluvihare sacred precincts, the venue of rendering the Thripitakaya in book form, had thus been bereft of Vesak decorations, although Vesak decorations have been put up in other towns in the island.

The governor said further that he believed that the cause for the town not being decorated might be a difference of opinion between the Matale Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner.

Our news team inquired about this from the Matale Municipal Commissioner regarding the matter.

The Commissioner replied that by noon yesterday he had taken action to deck the whole town with Vesak decorations.

The commissioner also said that he did not need instructions from the mayor for this.

Similarly, Kandy – Kataragama Devaalaya Basnayaka Nilamey Gaemunu T. B. Walisundara says that currently a discussion is being held regarding the conducting of the historical Kandy Sacred Tooth Relic Temple’s Aesala Maha Perahera festival this time.

The Basnayake Nilame points out that although holding the perahera this time amidst the coronavirus spread posed a problem, the traditional uninterruptedly held perahera should be carried out adopting health guidelines.