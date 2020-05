A police constable has been killed in a road accident along the Negombo-Chilaw road.

According to the police, he has met with the accident while he was on his way to the Negombo Police Station last night to report having completed duty.

The motorcycle has skidded and veered off the road and crashed into a wall and died on admission to the Negombo Hospital.

The deceased was a 33-year-old resident of Galgamuwa, Warawewa from the Negombo Police Motor Traffic division.