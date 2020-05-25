Lakshman+Kiriella+makes+a+complaint+to+police+

Former UNP parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella says that he has complained to the acting IGP about the sinister attempt to connect his son and harm his political image through social media.
He was speaking at a media briefing yesterday.
Friday, 08 May 2020 - 10:18
Former UNP parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella says that he has complained to the acting IGP about the sinister attempt to connect his son and harm his political image through social media.
He was speaking at a media briefing yesterday.
The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More
Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More
The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More