Fifteen+migrant+workers+run+over+by+a+cargo+train+in+India

Fifteen migrant workers were killed when a cargo train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks in Aurangabad area in the Maharashtra Province of India, this morning.



The migrants were walking from Jalna to Bhusaval, which is 157 km apart, returning to the Madya Pradesh.

The police state that the migrants would have likely assumed that trains were not running due to the coronavirus lockdown and slept off on the tracks.

According to Indian media reports, they were run over by the passing train at 5.15 am today.

No children were reported in the group.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi tweeted by sating “Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided”