A motion filed, seeking the Samagai Janabalavegaya petition to be taken up for hearing

A motion has been filed requesting the Supreme Court to consider the petition filed by the Samagi Jana Balavegaya on May 11, 13, and 14th.

The petition requests the top court to declare the gazette that has been issued to hold the General Election on June 20th as null and void.

Our correspondent stated that the motion has been filed by the lawyers who appear for the petition.

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court on the 6th of this month, by the General Secretary of the Samagai Janabalavegaya, former parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara, seeking the gazette notification of the general election, to be declared null and void.