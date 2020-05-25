Aircraft that brought in Aviation engineers to SL from Ukraine, return with 116 Ukrainians stranded in Sri Lanka.

A plane carrying six Ukrainian engineers arrived at the Katunayake airport this morning to repair the Antonov aircraft owned by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

These engineers had been given quarantine certificates in Ukraine, but have been sent back to a tourist hotel in Negombo for quarantine.

After the quarantine, the Ukrainian engineers, will inspect the three Antonov A N 32 series aircrafts of the Sri Lanka Air Force. The three aircrafts that have completed their lifespan will be inspected and transported to Ukraine for complete repairs.

The plane carrying Ukrainian engineers returned to Kiev this morning with 116 Ukrainians on the island who were unable to return home due to the covid-19 global epidemic.

Meanwhile, 237 persons who compLeted quarantine were sent home yesterday.

Another 168 persons will also be sent home after PCR tests are done on them today.

Accordingly, 5442 persons have completed quarantine so far.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that another 5, 217 persons are still undertaking quarantine at 39 centers.