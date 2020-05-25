සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Gazette notification to be issued on Quarantine procedures to be followed from 11th May

Friday, 08 May 2020 - 14:20

The Gazette Notification on Quarantine Procedures, which should be followed with the resumption of civilian life and the gradual recovery of the country from Monday the 11th May, is due to be published in the next two days.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the gazette notification would give the government the authority to take legal action against persons who violate the quarantine rules.

The government announced last week that while the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May.

Accordingly, public and private enterprises as well as factories and shops will be allowed to commence business activities.

However, such activities must be carried out in compliance with the quarantine orders issued by the Government.

After Monday people will be given the opportunity to attend their workplaces as directed by the respective institutions. The responsibility to decide who should come to office work and their number lies with head of each state organization including Departments, Corporations and Boards.

Civilians except those who are essentially required to report to work and business are requested to remain in their homes.

The government had earlier announced a system based on the last digit of the National Identity Card (NIC) numbers in case they were leaving for essential purposes.

Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka as a whole is under control.

However, the Director General of Health Services stated that the future will depend on the conduct of the people.

