A MiG-29 fighter jet of Indian Air Force crashed in Jalandhar, Punjab today.



However, its pilot managed to get out of the plane before it crashed.



He was later rescued by a helicopter, the Indian Air Force said.



A technical problem is believed to be the cause of the accident and the Indian Air Force has called for an investigation.



The crashed MiG-29 was used by India for the Cargill War in 1999, there 60 such aircrafts with the Indian Air Force. It is said that all these aircrafts have been refurbished with new equipment.