Eight (08) more recover from covid -19: SL country total for recoveries increases to 240

Eight (08) more patients Coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered were discharged from hospital.
Accordingly, the total number of Coronavirus infected patients who have recovered in the country has now increased to 240.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-08| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 824
Recovered and discharged - 240
Active cases - 575
New Cases for the day - 00
Observation in Hospitals – 135
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 32,078
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
07-May
|
00
|
tbc
|
06-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated
**Epidemiology Unit decided to re classify 3 COVID - 19 diagnosed patients on 5th May 2020 as non COVID. Those 3 patients removed from the cumulative total. (06/05/2020, 7.30 P.M)