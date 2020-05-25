සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

COVID-19 has unleashed a tsunami of hatred in the world, end hate speech globally - UN Secretary General

Friday, 08 May 2020 - 15:44

“COVID-19 does not care who we are, where we live, or what we believe. Yet the pandemic continues to unleash a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering. That’s why I’m appealing for an all-out effort to end hate speech globally “ said the UN General Secretary posting a tweet.

“Harmful health advice and snake-oil solutions are proliferating”, Mr. Guterres spelled out. “Falsehoods are filling the airwaves. Wild conspiracy theories are infecting the Internet. Hatred is going viral, stigmatizing and vilifying people and groups”. 

UNESCO Director for Policies and Strategies Guy Berger told UN News earlier this week, that there seems to be barely an area left untouched by disinformation in relation to the COVID-19 crisis, ranging from the origin of the coronavirus, through to unproven prevention and ‘cures’, and encompassing responses by governments, companies, celebrities and others.

There are various theories about the origins of the virus, and some have been accused of spreading the disease to different communities. The Secretary General emphasized that action should be taken to defeat these hateful acts and statements.

Although he did not specifically name a country, the US alleges that the virus had been leaked from the Wuhan virus laboratory in China.

However, China has said it will support the WHO investigation into the origin of the virus.

