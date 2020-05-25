No covid-19 infections reported so far - 1553 PCR tests conducted yesterday

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that no new cases of coronavirus have been reported by 6.30 pm today.

Meanwhile, 8 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the virus today. Accordingly, 240 patients who recovered from the deadly virus have been discharged by hospitals so far. 824 COVID -19 patients were reported from the island so far and 575 out of them are still receiving treatment at hospitals.

At the same time, the national ask force for prevention of coronavirus stated in a communique this afternoon that 390 coronavirus patients out of the total patients are navy personnel. The majority of them were reported from the Welisara camp and, it is 308.

In addition, the Indian government has donated nearly 12.5 tons of essential medical items to Sri Lanka. In addition, a cargo plane carrying a stock of essential health items is scheduled to arrive in the country today.