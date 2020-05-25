Face+masks+and+gloves+can+become+an+environmental+issue

Environmental authorities note that with the opening of public and private sector companies next week, an increase will be seen in the number of face masks and gloves disposed to the environment.

The ministry of health says that over half of Sri Lanka’s population is using various types of face masks to curb the spread of covid-19.

A recent survey carried out by the centre for environmental justice in Sri Lanka has revealed that about 56 percent of the used face masks are burnt.

The marine environmental protection authority points out that masks and gloves disposed in a haphazard manner could flow into the sea through rivers, resulting in coastal pollution.

The central environmental authority said that taking these matters into consideration a proposal which includes procedures to follow when disposing masks and gloves, will be introduced to public and private sector organizations after the 11th of this month.