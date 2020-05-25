Covid -19 patients in India increase to 59,662

In the past 24 hours, there have been 3320 new cases of coronavirus reported in India. Therefore, the total number of infected people in the country has increased to 59,662.

According to Indian media, the total number of corona related deaths in the country increased to 1,981 with the 95 deaths reported yesterday. The reports state that 17,848 coronavirus infected patients have recovered.

According to the World Health Organization's Indian Representative, Dr. David Nabarro, India's coronavirus epidemic will reach its peak by the end of July, and then there will be a control of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, repatriation of overseas Indians trapped by the covid-19 global epidemic is now underway.

A total of 350 Indians were flown in two special aircrafts from the UAE yesterday.

India is planning to operate 64 flights until May 13 to bring in about 15,000 Indians who are overseas.

In addition, warships have been dispatched to the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates to bring Indians who are unable to come due to the covid-19 restrictions.