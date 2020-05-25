සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Gazette notification regarding the procedure for restoring normalcy to civilian life to be issued tomorrow

Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 14:14

Gazette+notification+regarding+the+procedure+for+restoring+normalcy+to+civilian+life+to+be+issued+tomorrow+

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the gazette notification indicating the process for the restoration of normalcy to the civilian lives and the quarantine regulations will be issued tomorrow.

Government Printer Gangani Liyanage stated that the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi will be issuing the gazette notification and that the staff are ready to do the printing.

This Gazette will give notice regarding the regulations to be followed in operating public transport, catering, education and service establishments as well as public places and markets.

Curfew is in force throughout the island at the moment and will be relaxed at 5.00 am on Monday 11 May, except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts.

All arrangements are now in place to bring the country back to normalcy as planned.

Services and other day-to-day operations will begin subject to health guidelines.

Public transport will commence on a planned basis, as informed by the government.

The owners of hotels, restaurants and other places of work are due to reopen, but employers say that they are finding it difficult to bring in workers from the outstations.

Meanwhile, the government has also paid attention to refrain from opening of liquor shops when services are being brought in to normalcy.

The government decided to close down the liquor stores since there were large gathering of people near the stores when curfews was relaxed.

A senior official of the Excise Department stated that the government has already given instructions and guidelines regarding the opening of liquor shops.

Accordingly, a final decision regarding the reopening of liquor shops will be taken soon after the 15th.

The Public Health Inspectors' Association also points out that when the country reopens on the 11th, that they are confident that people will adhere to the health guidelines.

Salon and barber facilities will also be opened in keeping with hygiene procedures. The Director General of Health Services issued the relevant health guidelines yesterday.

He further stated that inspections will be carried out today and tomorrow in order to ascertain whether they are opening them as per the guidelines.

Meanwhile, former government minister Susil Premajayantha states that the government's priority is to curb the coronavirus and restore the life of the people.

He made this statement participating at a media briefing convened by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.