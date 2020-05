The Disaster Management Center (DMC) states that they are prepared to face any disaster that could take place due to the activation of the South West monsoon rains.

The DMC Assistant Director Pradeep Kodippili said that there have prepared plans as to how they should get involved in the face of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of the Department of Meteorology Merrill Mendis stated that the Southwest monsoon could begin by the end of this month.