All categories of visas issued for all foreigners currently in Sri Lanka will be extended till June 11, 2020 according to the Department of Immigration & Emigration.Accordingly, the visa period has been extended by another 30 days from May 12th to June 11th by the department.It also states that all visas that expire between March 7th and June 11th are free from fines.Full details on visa extension for foreigners can be found here